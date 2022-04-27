RSVP for Wags and Whiskers

6:30 pm, 4/28, The Tinsmith. $100. RSVP by 4/27.

media release: Join Underdog Pet Rescue Thursday, April 28 to celebrate our 10 year anniversary and enjoy an evening of fun at the gorgeous Tinsmith! We'll have a delicious dinner served by Blue Plate Catering, craft cocktails, music by the Soggy Prairie, a wine pull, an amazing silent auction, and so much more. Adoptable pets will be present, too! All proceeds will go to help Underdog move to our new location this Spring, where we'll be able to save so many more lives!

For those wondering, Cocktail Attire/Smart Casual is what we anticipate most guests will wear to our event.

The first 25 tickets sold will include a 'swag bag' filled with goodies from businesses supporting our event.

COVID UPDATE: We will be abiding by all CDC and Dane County provided guidelines for our event. Since there will be food and drink as key parts of our event (requiring much mask-free time), assuming the same mask mandates are in place at the time of this event as in February 2022, we will require all attendees to provide proof of vaccination upon entrance. Original vaccine card, digital card, or photo of card will all be accepted, and name on vaccination record must match ID.