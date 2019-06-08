press release: Gather your friends, family, co-workers & dogs to join us for the 2019 WAGS Dog Walk!

Saturday, June 8 | McGaw Park | Fitchburg

10:00 am: Registration Begins - Arrive Early!

10:30 am: 1-Mile Walk-a-thon Begins

~11:15 am: Refreshments, Food, Music & Raffle!

*Wh eelchair friendly

* Your well-behaved dogs are welcome (no dog license required in the park for that day), but you don't have to have a dog to participate in the walk

Come out and support WAGS mission of serving people with disabilities while enjoying a walk with your friends and co-workers. Helping WAGS has never been so easy or fun, plus you could win a great prize in the raffle. Set your own personal goal and show your commitment to our cause!