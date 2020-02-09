Waisman Center Children's Theater

press release: 2/9: Yo-Yo & Juggling Show – Mark Hayward

Come see yo-yo champion and juggler Mark Hayward. Revel in the excitement of tricks like the Atom Smasher, Boingy-Boingy, and the Brain Twister, as well as old favorites like Walk the Dog, and Rock the Baby. More fun than a bucket of worms!

Early Bird ActivitiesJoin us for early bird activities beginning at noon on this show day!

Interactive! Educational! Fun!

Admission: $2.00, adults; $1.00, children. Advance tickets for any show in the series can be purchased beginning at noon on performance days.

All shows sign interpreted.

Directions to Waisman Center. Parking is free. Park in far end of lot 82, overflow parking in lots 60 and 76.