press release: Hosted by Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated - Kappa Psi Omega chapter, Walk It Out is a FREE annual community health event that will include a 2-Mile Walk/ 3-Mile Run led by Black Men Run Madison Chapter with 2018 Walk Champion Dr. Jasmine Zapata. There will be several different workshops to increase physical and mental well-being, as well as a Healthy Cooking Demonstration with Chef Rod Ladson and 100 Black Men of Madison. Please join us!