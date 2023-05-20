media release: Together, let’s rock the walk to a lifetime of Yes! Yes, to finding solutions, better treatments and a cure. Whether you’re an arthritis warrior yourself or care about someone who is, sign up and raise funds for WALK to CURE Arthritis!

NEW THIS YEAR! The Walk to Cure Arthritis Madison will also include an optional* 5K or 1-mile color splash run/walk! Have fun getting doused with colors representing the many types of arthritis while running or walking for our arthritis warriors!

Free to register! * There is a $25 registration fee to participate in the color splash 5K or 1-mile run/walk which includes protective eyewear, a bandana and a white t-shirt.

Join us for a fun filled day with a health expo, kids’ zone, live music, Color Splash Run /Walk and post run/walk free family picnic.

9:30am-1pm , Saturday May 20, 2023, McGaw Park, 5236 Lacy Rd Fitchburg WI 53711

Event Schedule