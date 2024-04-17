WALL-E
Westside Community Services Building, Sun Prairie 2598 W. Main St., Sun Prairie, Wisconsin 53590
press release: Join the City of Sun Prairie for its first annual Sustainable Film Series in honor of Earth Month! All screenings will be followed by a short discussion. Popcorn will be provided.
April 11 @ 7 pm: 2040
April 17 @ 5:30 pm: WALL-E
April 25 @ 7 pm: A Plastic Ocean
Info
Environment, Kids & Family
Movies