WALL-E

Stone Horse Green, Middleton 7550 Hubbard Ave., Middleton, Wisconsin 53562

media release: Oscar-winning CGI-animated delight, set on a wasteland Earth circa 2800, where the last robot on the planet, a centuries-old trash compactor named WALL-E, romances a sleek, high-tech android.

Willy St Co-op will be be serving up popcorn, other movie snacks, and hot chocolate. Bring your own mug and be entered to win a prize!

RSVP to the Facebook event here.

Info

Stone Horse Green, Middleton 7550 Hubbard Ave., Middleton, Wisconsin 53562
Kids & Family
Movies
608-843-1209
Google Calendar - WALL-E - 2024-04-20 19:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - WALL-E - 2024-04-20 19:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - WALL-E - 2024-04-20 19:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - WALL-E - 2024-04-20 19:30:00 ical