Walter Burt, Marilyn Fisher & Dave Schindele

Wild Hog in the Woods concert. $2 members, $4 non-members, plus tips to the performer(s).

media release: Walter Burt, co-founder of Madison's Musicnotes.com, rarely plays in public, but he had so much fun at the Wild Hog last year that he agreed to come back. He plays piano and sings material he describes as somewhere between rock and show tunes, but his editors call "art songs." Whatever, you'll hear a wellspring of blues or folk running beneath it all. You, the audience, will learn and perform one of his notorious rounds, be forewarned! Singer Marilyn Fisher will join in to introduce a new song, "Imagine Me." Hog favorite Dave Schindele will add a few of his inimitable numbers.

FREE PARKING: Across the street in the Wil-Mar parking lot. Weather Cancellations are announced on our Facebook page.