War Abolition Teach-In

Capitol Square 2 E. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: Saturday, July 8 – War Abolition Teach-In - 10:00 - 11:00 am. Capitol Square, 100 N Hamilton St, at Pinckney St. Map. At Rotary Park, an outdoor event space just outside the front entrance of the Children's Museum.  Hosted by Madison for a World BEYOND War and Madison Veterans for Peace, Chapter 25.  The Teach-In will be filmed and broadcast as part of the Peace Wave, a 24-hour live stream event around the world.

Capitol Square 2 E. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Politics & Activism
