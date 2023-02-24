media release: Fri. Feb. 24, 2:30 pm, Rep. Mark Pocan’s Office (10 E. Doty St.) War Abolition Walk! To mark the first anniversary of the Russian/Ukrainian war, Madison for a World Beyond War is hosting this event in conjunction with others across the country organized by Defuse Nuclear War and the Peace in Ukraine Coalition. From Rep. Pocan’s office, the walk will proceed at 3:15 pm to Madison Mayor, Satya Rhodes-Conway's office at the City County Building (210 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd.) then at 4:00 pm the walk will head west on Washington Ave, banner at the corner of W. Wash and S. Park St. and then walk south to the Catholic Multicultural Center (1862 Beld St.) - total distance 2.5 miles.