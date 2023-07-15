War of 1812: Battle for Prairie du Chien

media release: Hear the roar of the cannons and the marching of soldiers as Wisconsin's only War of 1812 battle comes to life on the lawn of Villa Louis. Step into this recreated military encampment and immerse yourself in history and discover the story behind the British assault on Fort Shelby on July 17, 1814. Walk in the soldiers' footsteps during battlefield walking tours at 10:30 a.m., followed by a battle narration at 2:30 p.m. Daily hours are Saturday, July 15 - Sunday, July 16 | 9:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

New for 2023, a French-Canadian fiddler and dancer join the camp to showcase traditional Canadian and French-Indian dances and music, providing guests with an insight into the earlier French Canadian traditions of Prairie du Chien.

Along with the entertainment, admission to the event includes a tour of the Villa Louis mansion.