Warner Park Community Recreation Center 20th Anniversary

press release: WPCRC will be celebrating its 20th Anniversary on Friday, October 11. We will have a day filled with activities, live entertainment, and free drop-in classes culminating with a presentation and Family Fun Night. Admission for the October Family Fun Night will be free to commemorate the 20th Anniversary. Big thank you to our partners, Northside Planning Council, NewBridge, and MSCR for sponsoring the event. We hope to see you at the celebration as we “Party Like It's 1999”.

Please join us for an exciting day full of events:

8:00 AM - 10:00 AM Parent/Child Playtime

8:00 AM - 10:00 AM Pancake Party

10:00 AM - 10:30 AM Sassy Steppers

10:00 AM - 12:00 PM Cycling Without Age

10:30 AM - 11:15 AM BINGO

11:00 AM - 2:00 PM DaneNET Fix-IT Computer Clinic

11:30 AM - 12:30 PM Willy St. Co-op Sponsored Senior Lunch

11:30 AM - 12:45 PM Try-It Etegami Class

11:30 AM - 1:00 PM Try-It Pottery Wheel

11:30 AM - 1:00 PM Try-It Fitness Classes

12:30 PM - 1:30 PM Marcy & the Highlights

1:45 PM - 2:45 PM Boomerang's Fashion Show

2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Birding with Wild Warner

2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Try-It Fitness Classes

5:00 PM - 6:00 PM Hors d'oeuvres and Presentation

5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Family Fun Night

5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Hayrides and Bonfire

6:30 PM - 7:30 PM DJ M White