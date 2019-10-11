Warner Park Community Recreation Center 20th Anniversary
Warner Park Community Recreation Center 1625 Northport Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53704
press release: WPCRC will be celebrating its 20th Anniversary on Friday, October 11. We will have a day filled with activities, live entertainment, and free drop-in classes culminating with a presentation and Family Fun Night. Admission for the October Family Fun Night will be free to commemorate the 20th Anniversary. Big thank you to our partners, Northside Planning Council, NewBridge, and MSCR for sponsoring the event. We hope to see you at the celebration as we “Party Like It's 1999”.
Please join us for an exciting day full of events:
8:00 AM - 10:00 AM Parent/Child Playtime
8:00 AM - 10:00 AM Pancake Party
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM Sassy Steppers
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM Cycling Without Age
10:30 AM - 11:15 AM BINGO
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM DaneNET Fix-IT Computer Clinic
11:30 AM - 12:30 PM Willy St. Co-op Sponsored Senior Lunch
11:30 AM - 12:45 PM Try-It Etegami Class
11:30 AM - 1:00 PM Try-It Pottery Wheel
11:30 AM - 1:00 PM Try-It Fitness Classes
12:30 PM - 1:30 PM Marcy & the Highlights
1:45 PM - 2:45 PM Boomerang's Fashion Show
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Birding with Wild Warner
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Try-It Fitness Classes
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM Hors d'oeuvres and Presentation
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Family Fun Night
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Hayrides and Bonfire
6:30 PM - 7:30 PM DJ M White