Warner Park Volunteer Day

media release: Sustain Dane in partnership with Wild Warner is hosting a volunteer event on Saturday, July 20, with Wild Warner. Spend the morning with the sustainability community picking up trash and helping with park maintenance. There will also be a (limited) option to hop into canoes and assist with water cleanup. Wild Warner will provide grabbers, gloves, and bags.

When trash washes into lakes, rivers, and streams it not only harms fish and other aquatic wildlife, but it makes it difficult to boat, fish, or swim. Help us pick up our neighborhood to prevent this pollution from reaching our waterways.

We will meet outside Warner Park Rec Center at 10:00am. Please RSVP to join us so we can get an accurate headcount.