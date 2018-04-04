Warrior Book Club
Wisconsin Veterans Museum 30 W. Mifflin St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release:
The Wisconsin Veterans Museum introduces WARRIOR BOOK CLUB AT THE MUSEUM. Join us as we explore the theme of female perspective in relation to war. Meetings are held 7:00 – 8:30 p.m.
Books will be provided. Registration is free and required.
Dates and books:
April 4: One Woman’s Army: A Black Officer Remembers the WAC, by Charity Adams Earley
May 2: Soldier Girls by Helen Thorpe
Info
Wisconsin Veterans Museum 30 W. Mifflin St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
Books