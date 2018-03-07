press release:

The Wisconsin Veterans Museum introduces WARRIOR BOOK CLUB AT THE MUSEUM. Join us as we explore the theme of female perspective in relation to war. Meetings are held 7:00 – 8:30 p.m.

Books will be provided. Registration is free and required.

Dates and books:

March 7: Trojan Women, by Euripides

April 4: One Woman’s Army: A Black Officer Remembers the WAC, by Charity Adams Earley

May 2: Soldier Girls by Helen Thorpe