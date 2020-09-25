ONLINE: Warrior Workshop

media release: Wolf-PAC, a national, non-partisan organization working to end corruption in our federal government, will host its fourth annual Warrior Workshop from September 25 to September 27. Join others from around the nation as they learn to strengthen their activism skills in the fight to end “pay to play politics” in Washington.

Presenters will include Harvard law professor, Lawrence Lessig, Cenk Uygur and Ana Kasparian, hosts of The Young Turks, as well as Krystal Ball and Saagar Enjeti, hosts of The Hill’s Rising. Also featured will be Arian Foster, former NFL star; Greg Palast, investigative journalist; Jeff Clements, co-founder of American Promise and Doug Hughes, political activist and former postal worker (known for landing a gyroplane on the lawn of the U.S Capitol); Ken Chestek, University of Wyoming law professor and Chris ‘Henri’ Henrikson, co-host of Fortress On a Hill podcast.

Registration is just $10 for a whole weekend of virtual learning, panel discussions, roundtables and games! For more details and to register for this important event, go to www.wolf-pac.com/workshop. Join the Movement to end corruption!