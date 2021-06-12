Warwick Way Gardens Open House

media release: On behalf of the Crawford-Marlborough-Nakoma Neighborhood Association, you are all invited to come to an Open House at our “new and improved” Warwick Way Gardens! The Open House will be held on Saturday, June 12, from 9:00 am to noon. Warwick Way Gardens is the new name we have given to the greenspace that includes the Pollinator/Butterfly Garden and the Rain Garden at Warwick Way and Whenona Drive. Thanks to a 2020 Neighborhood Grant from the City of Madison, the entire space within the Pedestrian/Bike Ramp has undergone several improvements which will enhance its enjoyment by neighbors as well as wildlife.

The efforts of many came together to make this space what it has become. In addition to the grant from the City of Madison Planning Department, we had monetary donations from neighbors and gardening volunteers, as well as in-kind donations of materials, shrubs, and plants. We have had plant donations from Plant Dane, planting advice from U.W. Madison Arboretum experts and others, and Right-of-Way permits from Wisconsin Dept of Transportation. Perhaps most importantly, many gardening volunteers and neighborhood association members contributed hundreds of hours carrying out these projects, and maintaining the plantings. We thank you all.

In the last year, we have added a picnic table, bench, bird house and bat roost box, and most recently two beautiful interpretive signs, illustrating the benefits of the Pollinator and Rain Gardens. While not officially a City Park, the space has become a park.

The Open House will feature refreshments, some kids’ activities, and chances to talk to knowledgeable folks about Monarch butterflies, native plants, bumble bees, and how to create pollinator and rain gardens. We will have free hand-outs, and some seeds and seedling plants to give away! We hope everyone who comes will take the time to enjoy watching for birds, bumble bees, butterflies and dragonflies as they feed on native plants, gather nectar, and collect pollen. As an added bonus, Curbside Bicycles will hold a “pop-up” bicycle tune-up at the Gardens. For $75, get same dayfull tune-up service. RSVP to Ian at (920) 574-5585 or info@curbsidebicycles.com