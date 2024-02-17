media release: Ninety-nine percent of all plastics are made from petrochemicals derived from fossil fuels—gas, oil, and coal—and drive the climate crisis (Plastic Pollution Coalition). Less than nine percent of our recyclable wastes have been appropriately recycled, and one of the biggest plastic wastes is drinking straws (Sciencemag, vol 347 (2015)). The United States generated no less than 35.7 million tons of plastic waste in 2018. Plastic waste generated in the U.S. municipal solid waste stream has increased dramatically over the last few decades. In 1970, the U.S. generated 2.9 million tons of plastic waste; by 2000, this figure had risen to 25.5 million (Statista Research Department (2023)). At least eight million tons of plastic waste are in the world’s oceans annually—documentary screenings can visualize stories about the impact of waste polluting our land, sea, and air, affecting humans, animals, and earth.

NAvakara aspires to cultivate a deeper and more comprehensive understanding among participants by showcasing thought-provoking films. These visuals emphasize how our direct or indirect choices significantly affect the well-being of the planet we call home. Waste Less Films events are designed to heighten awareness about the harmful impacts of waste while inspiring and motivating participants to adopt lifestyles that ultimately lead to zero-waste living. In Jakarta, Indonesia, NAvakara has successfully organized Waste Less Films Weekend (2019), Waste Less Films Series (2021), and Waste Less Films Festival (2023). Waste Less Films events screen eye-opening documentaries about environmental issues and pollution. Madison (Wisconsin) will host its first Waste Less Films Weekend in February 2024, screening documentaries “Plastic China” and “How to Let Go of The World”.

The event will take place at the Marquee Cinema in Union South on UW’s campus. Doors open at 10:30am and the first film, “Plastic China”, will begin at 11am. The second film, “How To Let Go of The World”, will begin at 1:15pm. The panel discussion will be from 2:45-3:30. Tickets for students are $10/film or $15 for both, and $15/film for the general public. Tickets can be purchased at the event on the day or or online at https://buytickets.at/navakara .

In one full day, the primary objective is to utilize the visual medium to raise awareness and engage in post-screening discussions with a panel of experts Lorenza Zebell of Sustain Dane and Emily Park of 350 Wisconsin, moderated by Maureen Simatupang, co-founder of NAvakara.

“We are excited to host and present the Waste Less Films Weekend as a platform to engage our community in meaningful conversations about environmental issues and solutions,” said Joey Bartel, President of Social and Environmental Business Advocates (SEBA). “Through the power of cinema, we hope to inspire positive change and foster a collective commitment to sustainable living,” said Mallory Auth, Co-President of Ethical & Responsible Business Network (ERBN).

For more information about this event, visit https://linktr.ee/waste_less_films

________________________________________

NAvakara was founded in September 2015 and emerged as a brainchild of four friends driven by a shared passion for raising awareness about environmental degradation issues and seeking innovative solutions. In 2019, Mitra Solusi NAvakara was officially incorporated in Indonesia. This marked a significant milestone in the company's evolution, reaffirming its commitment to becoming the foremost ally in providing "zero-waste" solutions for like-minded individuals fervently committed to addressing environmental challenges. For more information about NAvakara, visit https://www.navakara.com

350 Wisconsin (formerly 350 Madison) mobilizes grassroots power to change hearts and minds, laws and policies, and humanity’s massive systems to make transformational progress toward environmental justice and solving the climate crisis by 2030. Climate safety is indicated by the number 350, the safe upper limit for carbon dioxide (CO2) in the atmosphere. Currently exceeding 420ppm, with an annual increase of 2–3ppm, this rise poses risks of irreversible impacts like Greenland ice sheet melting and increased permafrost thaw. For more information about 350 Wisconsin, visit https://350wisconsin.org

Social and Environmental Business Advocates (SEBA) is a coalition of UW-Madison students, organizations, and faculty seeking to develop a future of business centered on environmental and social justice. For more information about SEBA, visit https://sebauw.weebly.com

Ethical & Responsible Business Network (ERBN) is a UW-Madison student organization aiming to educate students and businesses in ways sustainability and profitability go hand in hand, to provide hands-on experience in real-life business planning, and to instill the knowledge, skills, and commitment to be an ethical and responsible business leader. For more information about ERBN, visit https://erbn-uw.square.site