from the Activist Calendar: Sat. March 11, 2:00 pm, UW- Madison’s Allen Centennial Garden (620 Babcock Dr.). Water and Climate: An Islamic Environmental Perspective - with Huda Alkaff, founder and director of Wisconsin Green Muslims. As we recognize World Water Day, and welcome the Islamic holy month of Ramadan of daily fasting from food and water from dawn till dusk, we honor and celebrate the central role of water in our lives, both physically and spiritually. More info? Visit: https://wisconsingreenmuslims. org/