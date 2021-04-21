ONLINE: Water, Culture and Development

media release: We are pleased that the Nelson Institute Office of Sustainability is co-hosting this event with UW Peace Corps, in the midst of their week of important Earth Day activities.

Ursula Pike will be speaking about her new book and experience as a California Karuk tribe member, serving with the indigenous people of Bolivia. She will talk about the conflict between cultural integrity and the push-pull of community economic development. From the publisher’s byline:

“What does it mean to have experienced the effects of colonialism firsthand, and yet to risk becoming a colonizing force in turn?”