press release: Winner of Overture’s 2019 Rising Stars talent search, Morgan Williams’ Water Street Dance Milwaukee has been a dominant force in the Milwaukee arts scene and the greater Midwest dance community. While maintaining a home base in the Midwest, the company has expanded its reach nationally to major cities, touring within the past year to San Francisco, New York City, Chicago, Columbus and St. Louis. Committed to understanding and exploring all aspects of concert dance, the company places an emphasis on the creative process and producing dynamic and unique contemporary works that are both expressive and entertaining.

“Morgan Williams’ choreography is so unique and expressive that I would be happy if he choreographed every show in Milwaukee.” – Milwaukee Magazine

“Williams’ choreographic style is a demanding, often dazzling blend of ballet, modern and street dance that both celebrates and challenges each dancer individually.” – Shepherd Magazine

But wait! There’s more!

Meet the artist! Stay after the show for a brief, informal Q&A session in the theater with the artist.