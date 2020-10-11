RSVP for Watercolor: Bold and Free

RSVP

Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714

press release: Learn contemporary Western watercolor techniques while painting landscapes, fish and flowers. You will learn the following techniques: painting around forms, monoprint a landscape, dropping in paint and/or water, stains and layering, spattering, etc. Your unique creations will be created by using both planned methods and accidents used to your advantage while painting. A Supply Kit ($25) can be reserved and purchased from the instructor the morning of the workshop.  

Date and Time: Sunday, October 18, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

RSVP Deadline: Registration Deadline: October 11

Location: Olbrich Botanical Gardens, 3330 Atwood Ave, Madison, WI 53704

Price: $80 per person

Info

Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
Crafts, Home & Garden
608-246-4550
RSVP
Google Calendar - RSVP for Watercolor: Bold and Free - 2020-10-11 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - RSVP for Watercolor: Bold and Free - 2020-10-11 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - RSVP for Watercolor: Bold and Free - 2020-10-11 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - RSVP for Watercolor: Bold and Free - 2020-10-11 00:00:00 ical