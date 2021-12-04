Watermelon Collie, MQBS, Sex, Fear

Communication 2645 Milwaukee St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: Watermelon Collie is a local indie rock band fronted by singer/songwriter Sean Horvath.

Fellow Madisonians MQBS and Sex, Fear complete the bill. 

7:15 PM DOORS, 7:30 PM SOUND. Tickets: $8 

---

ALL AGES, SOBER SPACE, SAFER SPACE

*Social distancing and masks required 

Info

Music
608-467-2618
