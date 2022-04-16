Watershed Reading Series

media release: Join us in celebrating National Poetry Month with this free, in-person reading on Saturday, April 16, 2022, at 7pm CST. We'll be featuring poets K. Iver, Jennifer Nelson, and Austin Segrest. The reading is followed by a brief Q&A.

K. Iver is a trans nonbinary poet born in Mississippi. Their work has appeared in Boston Review, Gulf Coast, Puerto del Sol, Salt Hill, TriQuarterly, and elsewhere. They are the 2021-2022 Ronald Wallace Poetry Fellow for the Wisconsin Institute for Creative Writing. They have a Ph.D. in Poetry from Florida State University.

Originally from Birmingham, AL, Austin Segrest teaches poetry at Lawrence University in Appleton, WI. Door to Remain, his first poetry collection, won the 2021 Vassar Miller Prize.

Jennifer Nelson is the author most recently of Harm Eden (Ugly Duckling Presse), as well as of Civilization Makes Me Lonely (Ahsahta) and Aim at the Centaur Stealing Your Wife (UDP). She is also an art historian teaching at UW-Madison and the author of Disharmony of the Spheres: The Europe of Holbein's Ambassadors (Penn State UP).