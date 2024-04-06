Watershed Reading Series

media release: Join us on Saturday, April 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM for our April Watershed Reading featuring Paul Tran, J.L. Conrad, and Kate Partridge. Tran, Conrad, and Partridge will be reading poetry.

Paul Tran is the author of the debut poetry collection, All the Flowers Kneeling (Penguin, 2022), winner of the Golden Poppy Award and finalist for the PEN Open Book Award, Lambda Literary Foundation Award, and Kate Tufts Discovery Award. Their work appears in The New York Times, The New Yorker, Best American Poetry, and elsewhere. Winner of the Discovery/Boston Review Poetry Prize, as well as fellowships from the Poetry Foundation, Stanford University, and National Endowment for the Arts, Paul is an assistant professor of English and Asian American studies at the University of Wisconsin, Madison.

J.L. Conrad is the author of the full-length poetry collections A World in Which (Terrapin Books) and A Cartography of Birds (Louisiana State University Press), as well as the chapbooks Recovery (winner of the 2022 Robert Phillips Chapbook Prize, Texas Review Press) and Not If But When (winner of the third annual Dead Lake Chapbook Contest, Salt Hill). Her poems have appeared in Pleiades, Sugar House Review, Salamander, Jellyfish, Beloit Poetry Journal, and elsewhere. She lives in Madison, Wisconsin.

Kate Partridge is the author of two poetry collections: THINE (Tupelo, 2023) and Ends of the Earth (U of Alaska, 2017). Her poems have appeared in Copper Nickel, Field, Michigan Quarterly Review, Yale Review, and other journals. She is an assistant professor at Regis University in Denver, Colorado.