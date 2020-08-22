ONLINE: Watershed Reading Series

media release: Ever wonder what makes editors choose one work over another? Join us to hear the favorite poems, stories and essays of our Literary Arts Team; why we love them; and how you can make your own work stand out among submissions. We’ll also be announcing an exciting opportunity for writers in our community and having a Q&A about how to submit your best work.

This will be live-streamed to the Facebook event page.

Featuring Literary Arts Curatorial Team Members Genia Daniels, Jessica Gilkison, Tom Goodwyn, I.S. Jones, and Rita Mae Reese.

Spoken Word
