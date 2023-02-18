Watershed Reading Series

media release: Join us at 7:00pm on February 18, 2023, at Arts + Literature Laboratory for an extraordinary night of poetry with Andrea Potos, Steven Espada Dawson, and K Iver. Andrea Potos is the author of several poetry collections, including Her Joy Becomes (Fernwood Press), Marrow of Summer and Mothershell (both from Kelsay Books), A Stone to Carry Home and An Ink Like Early Twilight (both from Salmon Poetry in Ireland). Steven Espada Dawson is the recipient of a Pushcart Prize and a Ruth Lilly and Dorothy Sargent Rosenberg Poetry Fellowship. K Iver’s poems have appeared in Boston Review, Gulf Coast, Poetry Northwest, TriQuarterly, The Adroit, and elsewhere.