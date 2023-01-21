Watershed Reading Series

media release: Join us at 7:00pm on Saturday, January 21, 2023 for a riveting night of poetry at Arts + Literature Laboratory. This month's Watershed Reading features Adam Fell, Mandy Moe Pwint Tu, and T.S. Banks. Adam Fell, a graduate of the Iowa Writers Workshop and UW-Madison, is the author of Catastrophizer and two poetry books: Dear Corporation and I Am Not a Pioneer. Mandy Moe Pwint Tu is currently pursuing her MFA in Creative Writing at UW-Madison and is the author of two poetry chapbooks, titled Monsoon Daughter and Unsprung. T.S. Banks is a Black and QTDisabled, non-binary teaching artist, poet, and playwright, with three chapbooks titled Call Me Ill, Left, and Split.