Watershed Reading Series

press release: From navigating "a sexual reality haunted by colonial ghosts," to the disabled body as time travel vehicle, to a 460-square mile area in France so toxic from war that it's uninhabitable 100 years later, these three writers explore difficult terrains with wit, hope, and compassion.

Chekwube Danladi is the 2018-19 Halls Poetry Fellow at the Wisconsin Institute for Creative Writing. She has received support from Callaloo, Kimbilio, The Vermont Studio Center, and Hedgebrook. Chekwube is also the associate prose editor with Honeysuckle Press. Her fiction and poetry can be found in Apogee, Black Warrior Review, jubilat, West Branch, and as part of the New Generation African Poets chapbook boxset. She was raised in Lagos, Nigeria, Washington, D.C., and West Baltimore.

Ellen Samuels earned her M.F.A. at Cornell University and has published poetry and creative nonfiction in numerous journals including Nimrod, Mid-American Review, Disability Studies Quarterly, and the Journal of the American Medical Association, and in a chapbook, December Morning (Finishing Line Press, 2004). She has received two Lambda Literary Awards and a Pushcart nomination and is currently an Associate Professor in the departments of English and Gender &Women’s Studies at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. She enjoys biting off more than she can chew, so she is working on three books right now, a poetry collection titled Hypermobilities, a memoir titled Body of Mine: A Memoir in Genetic Sequence, and a hybrid scholarly and creative nonfiction book called Sick Time: Disability, Chronicity, Futurity. She lives in Madison, WI, with her partner, her son, and a dog named Krypto.

Beatrice Szymkowiak is a French-American author. She was born in the North of France, a landscape scarred by the battles of WWI trench war. She immigrated to the United States in 2003 and lived in New Orleans, where she witnessed the human and environmental catastrophe caused by Hurricane Katrina and the levee failures. In 2017, she earned an MFA in Creative Writing from the Institute of American Indian Arts (Santa Fe, NM). She now pursues a PhD in Creative Writing at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, where she also teaches. Beatrice is the winner of the 2017 Omnidawn Single Poem Broadside Poetry Contest, and her poems have been published in magazines including the Berkeley Poetry Review, Borderlands: Texas Poetry Review, OmniVerse and the Portland Review. Exploratory and experimental, her poetry investigates the new environmental trajectory of the Anthropocene.