Watershed Reading Series

media release: Join us on Saturday, November 12, 7:00pm at Arts + Literature Laboratory to hear from fiction writers Scott Mitchel May, Carl Fuerst, and poet Rodlyn-mae Banting. Free admission, limited seating.

Scott Mitchel May is an author living in Madison, Wisconsin with his wife and son. His work has appeared in Maudlin House, Rejection Letters, The Bear Creek Gazette, The Maryland Literary Review, Bending Genres, and many more. He was the winner of the 2019 Poem or Page Contest at the UW Writers' Conference in the category of Literary Fiction. His debut collection of short fiction, DeKalb, Illinois is a Paradise What Eats its Own, was published by Alien Buddha in 2022. He works as an administrator for The Only in Wisconsin Giving Foundation where he coordinates grants for non-profits doing work in the areas of childhood education, healthcare, housing insecurity, and hunger relief. Scott holds an HSED from Madison College and a BS in Literature from Edgewood College.

Carl Fuerst's short fiction has appeared in many publications. His experimental novel The Upright Dog was released by Alien Buddha Press in February 2022, and his novel The Falling Crystal Palace is forthcoming from Planet Bizarro Press. He lives in Madison, Wisconsin and teaches writing and literature at Kishwaukee College.

Rodlyn-mae Banting (she/her) is a poet, essayist, and journalist currently based in Madison, Wisconsin. She recently completed her master's degree in Gender & Women's Studies from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and currently works as a career coach in the Wisconsin School of Business. Her writing is featured in Bitch Media, Electric Literature, AAWW's The Margins, and elsewhere. She is the editor of Delivered, a poetry collection written by local Madison educators, and serves as a poetry editor for the online literary journal Asians in the Arts. She lives in Atwood with her partner and their cat, Bandit.