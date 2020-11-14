ONLINE: Watershed Reading Series

media release: The Watershed Reading Series is pleased to welcome poets Leila Chatti, Timothy Prolific Edwaujonte, and Donald Platt in our virtual series for an evening full of poems of the feminine and the divine, poems that are concerned with a spiritual connection to a lineage long past, and poems of how confront the end and how we hold our loved ones in their most needed hour. The event will be livestreamed on Facebook and YouTube followed by a Q&A with the poets moderated by the Watershed Reading Series Director, I.S. Jones.