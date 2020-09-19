ONLINE: Watershed Reading Series

media release: Join poets Cherene Sherrard and Heather Swan for an evening filled with recipes and elegies, honeybees and lemon merigue pie, lamentations and exhaltations, as they read from their new books Grimoire and A Kinship of Ash. Listen to poems which document newly-inhabited histories and troubled landscapes, navigate the difficulties we face as a nation, but ultimately conjure something sweeter and brighter for all of us.

This will be live-streamed to the Facebook event page.