Watertown Players Auditions

press release: Watertown Players announce auditions for Virtual Variety Show Fundraiser

“Variety is the spice of life”, and couldn’t we all benefit from a little spice these days?

The Watertown Players are planning a special fundraising production, which will be in the format of a variety show and include musical performances and more! Anyone interested in auditioning should prepare an audition video no longer than one minute in length. Videos are to be submitted here: https://www.dropbox.com/ request/lqnkTJioK13s3hn148Rh

Video submission deadline is August 28 at 8 p.m. Please be sure to clearly state your name, phone number and email address in your video so that we can contact you if selected for the show. Also, please state whether you would be willing to be cast in other performance genres in addition to your musical presentation.

All music chosen for auditions and the performance must be public domain, and should be a recognizable popular tune. It is preferred that your audition song also serve as your performance song, so please make your audition selection accordingly. You can find a list of public domain music at https://www.pdinfo.com/pd- music-genres/pd-popular-songs. php. Auditions are open to those age 10 and older. However, youth under the age of 18 must be part of a performance duo with one adult member of their family.

The production will be live-streamed on October 3, at 3:00 p.m., at the Watertown Players Theater, 210 S Water Street (in the Market). Rehearsals will be on Tuesday and Thursday nights, 6:30-8:30 p.m., beginning September 3. Social distancing and face coverings will be required at the theater. The show is under the direction of Jennie Ortega and Lisa Steffl, and Jim Steffl is serving as Technical Director. Since this is a special fundraising event for the Watertown Players, Inc., viewers will have the option of making a donation (via text) to the theater company.

For further information about The Watertown Players and all upcoming events, please call (920)306-4364 or follow them on Facebook at Watertown Players, Inc.