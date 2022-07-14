media release: 7:30 am - 6:00 pm, July 14, 2022, The Legend at Bergamont

Waubesa Surf 'n Turf Challenge Join the Waubesa Surf 'n Turf Challenge for its 13th year on Lake Waubesa to benefit Clean Lakes Alliance!

Join the Waubesa Surf 'n Turf Challenge for its 13th year on Lake Waubesa to benefit Clean Lakes Alliance!

This exciting event combines golf at The Legend at Bergamont golf club and fishing on Lake Waubesa for a day of friendly competition to support work to improve and protect our lakes.

The competition includes 18 holes of golf played as a 3-person Texas scramble. All players hit all shots. A team’s fishing score will be based on total inches of legal size gamefish caught. Click here for complete golf and fishing rules.

The team’s fishing score will be deducted from their golf score. Prizes are awarded to the low gross and low net teams, with the low gross winner identified first.

Register online as a team of three to join this fun lakeside tradition. Registration includes green fees, lunch, steak dinner courtesy of Christy's Landing, event swag, and LIVE virtual scoring for golf and fishing competitions. Registration is $165 per player or $495 per team of three.

Sign up ONLINE to hold your spot in the competition! In the event that we must limit the number of players due to gathering restrictions, we will permit teams by order of registration.

As always, your registration supports important lake improvement projects, educational programming, and water quality monitoring.

Schedule

6:30 a.m. Check-in at Bergamont

7:15 a.m. Rules and announcements

7:30 a.m. Shotgun start

11:00 a.m. Lunch at Bergamont

12:00 p.m. Fishing on Lake Waubesa

4:00 p.m. Time cut-off for fish registration

4:30 p.m. Steaks and prizes at Christy’s Landing