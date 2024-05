Waunakee Community Band

media release: We Are Excited to Present Our 2024 Summer Season!

Concert #1 Thursday, June 6, 7 p.m., Waunakee Village Park Gazebo

Ice Cream Social offered by the Waunakee Music Boosters (now known as FORMATA).

Concert #2 Thursday, June 13, 7 p.m., Waunakee Village Park Gazebo

Dinner served by Milio’s beginning at TBD.

Concert #3 Thursday, June 27, 7 p.m., Waunakee Village Park Gazebo

Our Annual Patriotic Concert!

All active military service members and veterans will be honored.

Dinner served by Waunakee Lions Club beginning at 5:00 p.m.

Concert #4 Thursday, July 11, 7 p.m., Waunakee Village Park Gazebo

Dinner served by Pizza Hut beginning at TBD.

Concert #5 Thursday, July 25, 7 p.m., Waunakee High School PAC

Our Annual Pie & Ice Cream Night!

Sales beginning at 5:30 p.m. and available during intermission.

Waunakee Village Park Gazebo – 301 S. Division St.

Waunakee High School PAC (Performing Arts Center) – 301 Community Dr.

Directions to the Concert

Bring a blanket or lawn chair to concerts at the gazebo!

In case of inclement weather, please join us at the Waunakee High School PAC.