Waunakee Kids Triathlon
Waunakee High School 301 Community Drive, Waunakee, Wisconsin 53597
press release: Tri 4 Schools 2022 Triathlon Series kicks off on on Saturday, May 21 with the Waunakee Kids Triathlon at Waunakee High School. This is the first time this will be held after two years off during COVID. This year’s event will feature over 500 youth participants ages 3-14 whose registration fees will go back to their local school to help provide resources for health and wellness programs.
Event Time Line:
7:00am: Registration area and Transition area open
8:30am: Long Course begins
9:30am: Medium Course begins
9:45am: Long Course awards ceremony
10:00am: Intermediate Course begins i10:30am: Short Course begins
10:45am: Medium Course awards ceremony
11:15am: Intermediate Course awards ceremony
11:30am: Short Course awards ceremony
Participants ages 3-14
- Early Registration (until 11:59pm on March 25): $25
- Standard Registration (until 11:59pm on April 22): $28
- Last Chance Registration (until 10pm on May 18): $30
- Race Weekend Registration (if available): $35