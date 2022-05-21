press release: Tri 4 Schools 2022 Triathlon Series kicks off on on Saturday, May 21 with the Waunakee Kids Triathlon at Waunakee High School. This is the first time this will be held after two years off during COVID. This year’s event will feature over 500 youth participants ages 3-14 whose registration fees will go back to their local school to help provide resources for health and wellness programs.

Event Time Line:

7:00am: Registration area and Transition area open

8:30am: Long Course begins

9:30am: Medium Course begins

9:45am: Long Course awards ceremony

10:00am: Intermediate Course begins i10:30am: Short Course begins

10:45am: Medium Course awards ceremony

11:15am: Intermediate Course awards ceremony

11:30am: Short Course awards ceremony

Participants ages 3-14