press release: Wild Game Cooking

6 p.m. – 9 p.m., Wednesday, August 21, 2019, The Winnebago, Madison, WI

Leaders: John Motoviloff (National Wild Turkey Federation) and Marty Moses (Pheasants Forever)

Cost: $55

Join wild game cooking expert John Motoviloff to learn easy techniques for making healthy, delicious meals from some of the finest food around – wild game. Participants will also get to try their hand at game cooking, learn about what sides and beverages to serve, and enjoy a meal of wild game with sides, good crusty bread, and wine. Participants will get their own signed copy of Wild Rice Goose and Other Dishes of the Upper Midwest, and a chance to sign-up for upcoming fall learn to hunt classes.