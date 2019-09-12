press release: Monarch Tagging

4 p.m. – 7 p.m., Thursday, September 12, 2019, Goose Pond Sanctuary, Arlington, WI

Leaders: Brenna Marsicek, Graham Steinhauer, Mark Martin, Sue Foote-Martin (Madison Audubon)

Cost: $25

Capture and tag monarch butterflies in the prairies of Madison Audubon’s Goose Pond Sanctuary. Learn about monarchs and their awe-inspiring migration story, and how to create monarch habitat in your own backyard. We’ll celebrate monarchs and our tagging efforts afterwards with a reception in the barn.