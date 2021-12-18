Waylan St. Palan & the Magic Elves

× Expand Lisa Kietzer

(2018 pick) Christmas comes but once a year, and so does your chance to witness the debauchery sure to accompany the annual concert of holiday standards by St. Palan, aka Nate Palan (Hometown Sweethearts, Electric Automatic). His merry band of enablers are a batch of musical ringers including wayward Kissers and other local heavy hitters, and there is always the distinct possibility the band becomes more buzzed than the audience by the end of the night.

$17 ($14 adv.).