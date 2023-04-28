Wayne Salzmann's Groove Theory

media release: The Madison Music Collective and Arts + Literature Laboratory welcome Wayne Salzmann’s Groove Society as part of the DIG JAZZ series on Friday, April 28 at 7:30pm. Free admission, donations encouraged.

Wayne Salzmann’s Groove Society was founded in Austin, Texas in 2010. His original compositions range from classic jazz to modern funk, fusion, and world music. The line-up for Groove Society’s Dig Jazz Series debut will feature some of the finest musicians in Central Wisconsin.

Jim Doherty – Trumpet

Jon Hoel – Saxophone

Vince Jesse – Guitar

Nick Moran – Bass

Wayne Salzmann II – Drums