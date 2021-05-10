RSVP for Ways of Listening
Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
press release:Gardens can offer a year-round feast for our eyes, but what about our ears? Join us to explore ecological, musical, and meditative practices of listening. We will explore the garden and open our ears to reflect on our natural, cultural, and personal soundscapes.
Thursday, May 20, 6-8 p.m. | Registration deadline: May 10
$16 / $13 Member
