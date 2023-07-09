The public is welcome to a special in-person event of Faiths Connect For Climate Action, Ways to Make Meeting Places Green, on Sunday, July 9 at 2:00 pm. Learn ways faith communities can upgrade their meeting places to care for creation through clean energy, efficiency improvements, and various financing strategies at Madison Friends Meetinghouse, 1704 Roberts Ct., Madison, WI 53711 . Their upgrades earned the 2022 Dane County Energy and Climate Change 4-star Climate Champions award. Also hear B ob Lindmeier discuss the solar array at St. John's Lutheran in Oregon and how the congregation financed it. Questions, answers and discussion follow. R egister here: https://forms.gle/ xceAdJgrfCoANtHL9