ONLINE: Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra

press release: During difficult times, people turn to the arts to find meaning, connect with others, and express themselves. The WCO aims to be a source of hope and inspiration for our patrons and community members as we all work to get through this challenge together -- stronger and more connected -- through beautiful, uplifting music. Please see below for the WCO's upcoming "Get Closer to the Music" video streaming performance, available to you, wherever you are. Thank you for your support,

The Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra

#getclosertothemusic

FREE STREAMING CONCERT THIS FRIDAY, 3/27, 7:30 P.M. CST

MORE INFO: https://bit.ly/3anajay

Witness the first professional orchestra performance at the Hamel Center! We will be live-streaming our sold-out Hamel premiere performance this Friday, March 27, at 7:30 p.m. If you couldn't score seats for the in-person performance, tune in for FREE this Friday.

REPERTOIRE

Suppe⎮ Poet and Peasant Overture

Schumann⎮Introduction & Allegro appassionato, op. 92

Jason Kutz, piano

Offenbach⎮Orpheus in the Underworld Overture

Bizet⎮Habanera from Carmen

Kitt Reuter-Foss, mezzo soprano

Bernstein⎮What a movie from Trouble in Tahiti

Kitt Reuter-Foss, mezzo soprano

Saint-Saëns ⎮ Violin Concerto no. 3 in B minor, op. 61

Rachel Barton Pine, violin

ANNOUNCING THE WCO MUSICIAN RELIEF FUND

Donations made to the WCO Musician Relief Fund cover lost wages for the WCO musicians associated with the Masterworks concert previously scheduled for Friday, March 27.

Your support will ensure world-class music performances will continue for our community: wcoconcerts.org/ donate

Dear Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra Concert Ticket Holders,

We are committed to serving you and keeping you safe during the current health crisis. With the Overture Center’s closing, we have postponed the March 27 Masterworks III Concert at the Capitol Theater and would like to reschedule the performance at later date - TBD.

We thank you for your patience as we work through the details to reschedule this fantastic performance featuring our guest artist Yolanda Kondonassis!

We hope you will consider exchanging or donating the cost of your ticket back to the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra. As an arts nonprofit your support is vital to our organization during this challenging time as we navigate the significant ongoing impact the COVID-19 pandemic. We are deeply grateful for your generosity and continued support.

The following ticket options are available for you:

Exchange your ticket(s) for a future performance in the 2019/20 Masterworks Season. All exchange fees will be waived in this situation.

Donate your ticket(s) and receive a tax deduction for the total ticket value.

Receive a refund for the value of the ticket(s).

Please respond by email, letting us know your ticket decision, along with your full name, to wco@wcoconcerts.org.

We will continue to keep you informed of the status of all our upcoming performances as we continue to monitor the situation closely over the coming days and weeks.

We look forward to continuing to enrich your life through music, thank you.

Joe Loehnis, CEO

The Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra

To learn more about our contingency planning, please visit our website. If you have any questions, please don’t hesitate to call us at 608-257-0638, or email, wco@wcoconcerts.org.