ONLINE: WCO Winter Chamber Series

press release: While full orchestras remain sidelined, the WCO is excited to present the Winter Chamber Series. This new series will feature chamber works for multiple ensembles ranging from trios to octets, showcasing the versatility and caliber of the WCO’s 34 world-class musicians. Programs are on demand from Friday at 7:30 pm through the following Monday at 7:30 pm.

Our final program in the series features the Nonet by mid-19th century French composer, Louise Farrenc. A prolific composer of several symphonies and larger works, her music is becoming increasingly popular. We open with Vivaldi’s Concerto for Four Violins with a pared down string accompaniment and following, Stravinsky’s Septet from 1953. An unusual combination of winds and strings with piano. This was a work originally programmed on our Masterworks season. We conclude with the famous Piano Quintet in A major by Schubert, more familiarly known as “the Trout.”