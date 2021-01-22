ONLINE: WCO Winter Chamber Series

Tickets for this event are exclusively for a single online viewing. The purchase of this ticket gives you access to watch the production anytime from January 22, 2021 thru January 25, 2021. All sales final.

press release: The Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra (WCO) continues to find new ways to keep the music going.

This time, the Madison-based orchestra has launched its new Winter Chamber Series. The performances will replace the Masterworks Series – WCO’s popular indoor concerts – this year only.

The new Winter Chamber Series expands upon WCO’s efforts to find innovative, compelling ways to share its music with the community. Led by Maestro Andrew Sewell, the WCO will feature chamber works for multiple ensembles, ranging from trios to octets. The performances will highlight the versatility and caliber of the orchestra’s 34 world-class musicians.

“We continue to believe that it’s our responsibility to provide uplifting, high-quality music during a time when so many things in everyone’s lives are upside down,” said Joe Loehnis, CEO, Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra. “While it hurt to cancel the Masterworks Series, the new Winter Chamber Series is going to give the community a chance to experience our music – and musicians – in an entirely new way.”

The new series will consist of four concerts (premiering Jan. 22, Feb. 26, March 26, April 16), which will launch through the winter. Each will be on-demand starting at 7:30 p.m. the day of the concert launch. All programs will be 60-75 minutes long and will go deeper than just the music. The WCO’s musicians will share stories about the music, and post-concert reflections. Each performance also will feature a pre-concert talk with Sewell and WPR’s Norman Gilliland.

Tickets for the first Winter Chamber Series concert (Jan. 22) also are currently on sale. To purchase a ticket, visit https://wcoconcerts.org/ concerts-tickets/winter- chamber-series. Each ticket is $30. Masterworks Series subscribers will have the option to receive all four concerts. Go to wcoconcerts.org to learn more.

“The Winter Chamber Series is going to be unlike anything we’ve ever done before,” Sewell said. “Our passion is playing for the community, and this allows us to do that. But it’s also so much more; our musicians will have the opportunity to interact with viewers, share their stories, enrich the music with their passion and give the performances an even deeper storyline – bringing it to life in ways not possible during a traditional concert.”

To keep up-to-date with performance schedules, community members can sign up for email updates on the WCO website or follow the orchestra on Facebook and Instagram. To donate, visit wcoconcerts.org/donate.