We Are the 80 Percent: Rally for Strong Gun Laws

press release: Rally for Strong Gun Laws, Thursday, November 7, at 1:00 pm, Wisconsin State Capitol, State Street (west) Entrance, near the Forward Statue

Despite the loss of hundreds of their constituents each and every year, Wisconsin’s state government has failed to pass legislation to protect Wisconsinites. It is time to pass commonsense measures that over 80% of the people in our state support, which is why we are glad Governor Evers has called a special session to address gun safety. Come rally with us at 1 pm on November 7 to show the power 80% of Wisconsinites have in passing legislation that will save lives. By showing up, you will be reminding legislators to vote yes on background checks and ERPOs or risk losing their jobs!

Stay involved in the conversation using the hashtags #AllowtheVote and #SaveWILives