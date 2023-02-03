Online

We Are the Radical Monarchs

press release: Fri. Feb. 3, 6:30 pm: We Are the Radical Monarchs – online screening and discussion, hosted by the First Unitarian Society as part of its ongoing First Friday Film Series! A group of tween girls chant into megaphones, marching in the San Francisco TransMarch. Holding clenched fists high, they wear brown berets and vests showcasing colorful badges like “Black Lives Matter” and “Radical Beauty.” Meet the Radical Monarchs, a group of young girls of color at the front lines of social justice - an alternative to the Scout movement for girls of color, aged 8-13. To register, visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/we-are-the-radical-monarchs-virtual-film-screening-tickets-519896744157

