media release: We Are The Willows is an alternative and indie rock band that crafts dynamic songs with a contemplative air. The quintet will play the Opera House stage on Friday, October 4, 2024 at 7:30 PM. Doors will open at 6:30 PM. Tickets will range from $20 to $25 (plus Eventbrite fees) and will increase by $5 on the day of the show. Friends of the MPOH will be able to purchase tickets starting July 1 and the general public will be able to purchase tickets on July 15.

Oct 4, 7:30 pm

Doors open: 6:30 pm

All Ages