$25.

media release: We Are The Willows is the project of Minneapolis based singer/ songwriter/ producer Peter M. His unique countertenor voice is often supported by Jeremiah Satterthwaite (guitar), Travis Collins (bass/ voice), Hilary James (cello/ voice), and Josh McKay (drums). Whether as a band or a solo artist, We Are The Willows crafts dynamic songs with a contemplative air. The songs cover a lot of conceptual ground: from family history to modern social life and personal identity.

We Are The Willows has been releasing music since 2007. The most notable release, Picture (Portrait), a 20 song, two part concept album based on letters written between Miller’s Grandparents during World War II, garnered praise from NPR, the BBC, NOISEY, PASTE magazine, Buzzfeed, The Brooklyn Vegan, and USA Today. Between 2009 and 2017 the band toured a great deal, including showcasing at SXSW, Treefort Music Fest, Summerfest, and supporting slots with Blitzen Trapper, S. Carey, PHOX, and Matt Pond PA.

In the summer of 2020, the band released their third full length record: Who We Are & Where We Are Now. This album finds the band with more clarity, consideration, and sense of self. These songs are about processing depression, anxiety, the nature of love, and identity. This album is a testament to getting better for the people and things you love. It’s an acceptance that there is no arrival point, there’s only who we are & where we are now.

www.wearethewillows.com