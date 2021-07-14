ONLINE: We Are Young. We Are the Future of Climate Action.

press release: Young people are both future and present day champions of the planet, and leaders in the pursuit for environmental justice. Join us to hear from four youth climate activists about their work across Wisconsin to protect their communities and engage in equitable climate action. Panelists will include Stephanie Salgado from Youth Climate Action, Amanjot Kaur from Sunrise Movement Brookfield, Molly McGuire from UW Divestment, and Nada Elmikashfi, former candidate for WI Senate District 26.